Key developments of 1552

Meanwhile, at the eastern end of the Arabian Peninsular, the Ottoman Navy out of Suez captured the fort the Portuguese had recently completed at Muscat, in today’s Oman. English-WP tells us: “The recently built Fort Al-Mirani was besieged for 18 days with one piece of Ottoman artillery brought on top of a ridge. Lacking food and water, the 60 Portuguese garrison and its commander, João de Lisboa, agreed to surrender, only to be taken as captives. The fort was captured and its fortifications destroyed. Soon however the Ottomans departed. Ultimately, they managed to occupy and control the coasts of Yemen, Aden, and Arabia, as far north as Basra, so as to facilitate their trade with India and block the Portuguese from attacking the Hijaz.