Key developments of 1551

Sinan then swung over to the waters around Tripoli and besieged the Knights’ fort there. The French Ambassador to Constantinople was on board one of the attack ships! The city was captured on 15 August 1551 by Sinan Pasha after six days of bombardment. The Knights, many of them French, were returned to Malta upon the intervention of the French ambassador, and shipped on board his galleys, while the mercenaries who had fought with them were enslaved. Naval battles between the Spanish and Ottomans would continue in the Western Mediterranean until 1559– with the French Navy ordered to aid the Ottomans. Tripoli became the capital of the Ottoman province of Tripolitania.

In 1551, also, Portugal’s King John III established a sugar-planting colony in Bahia, in today’s Brazil. A “captaincy” colony for Bahia that John had granted in 1534 to someone called Francisco Pereira Coutinho had essentially collapsed a while back. So John “bought back” the captaincy from Coutinho’s heirs and established a “Royal Captaincy” there under his own more direct control, and soon thereafter started a large-scale scheme to establish sugar plantations in the area. Building on the experience Portuguese entrepreneurs had gained establishing sugar plantations in Sao Tomé and Madeira, John’s project managers based the whole venture in Bahia on the use/exploitation of the labor of enslaved Africans. English-WP tells us: “Integral to the sugar economy [in Bahia] was the importation of a vast number of African slaves: more than a third of all slaves taken from Africa were sent to Brazil, mostly to be processed in Bahia before being sent to work in plantations elsewhere in the country.” Keep your eye on what was happening in Bahia…