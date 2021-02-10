Key developments of 1561

First Chile. 1561 saw the outbreak of the Second Great Mapuche Rebellion in the Arauco region. The first had been in 1553, and had ended in a Mapuche victory which then got gradually (and violently) rolled back by the settler forces. The Mapuche seem to be a confederation of local indigenous groups, and for some reason (!) they did not like being enslaved by the conquistadores for the purposes of extraction of gold, silver, and other minerals from the conquistadors’ extremely dangerous mines. In the Araucio region they had a leader (toqui) called called Caupolicán who named as as his vice toqui Lautaro, a man who had served as an auxiliary to the Spanish cavalry. Lauturo’s experiences with the Spanish gave him many valuable insights. By the time the Mapuche chiefs had decided to rise again, in 1561, they knew how to work iron, use Spanish weapons (including firearms and cannon), and ride for the horses captured from their conquerors; they had also learned better strategies and tactics. Some years before 1561, however, both Caupolicán and Lauturo had been killed by the settler hordes. (Caupolicán was killed by impalement.) The 1561 uprising dragged on and did not end well for the Mapuche though they continued resisting and resisting for the next couple of centuries even as they got driven back far from the coast. In a complicated-looking act of historical appropriation, Lauturo even became lauded as a “national hero” by (settler-origined) Chileans… (The banner-image above, an early-20th century painting of Lauturo by Chilean painter Pedro Subercaseaux, is probably part of this phenomenon?)