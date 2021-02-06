Key developments of 1557

An Ottoman force under Özdemir Pasha conquered the Red Sea port of Massawa, in today’s Eritrea. They took it from the Portuguese, who had held it since 1513, using it as a key route to get into the Abyssinian (Ethiopian) highlands to connect with their Christian allies there. After taking Massawa, Ottoman troops tried, but failed, to conquer the rest of Eritrea. So they placed the city and its immediate hinterlands under the control of a local dude whom they appointed “Naib”; and they built up the port and town of Massawa. English-WP says: “These buildings and the old town of Massawa remain to this day, having withstood both earthquakes and wars with aerial bombardment… In 1846, Massawa, and later much of the Northeast African coast of the Red Sea, came under the rule of the Khedive of Egypt with Ottoman consent.” In 1557, Massawa, its hinterland, and the Abyssinian highlands also all got affected by the ‘flu…