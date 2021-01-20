Key developments of 1540

In May, an Afghan leader called Sher Shah Suri swept out of the highlands and in a battle at Chausa in Bengal he vanquished the armies of Mughal Emperor Humayun, establishing the Sur Empire in its stead. The Sur Empire lasted only until a Mughal restoration in 1556 (and Sher Shah himself only five years.) English-WP tells us this: “A brilliant strategist, Sher Shah proved himself as a gifted Muslim administrator as well as a capable general. His reorganization of the empire laid the foundations for the later Mughal emperors, notably Akbar, son of Humayun. During his five-year rule from 1540 to 1545, he set up a new economic and military administration, issued the first Rupiya (rupee)… and organized the postal system of the Indian Subcontinent.[10] Some of his strategies and contributions were later idolized by the Mughal emperors, most notably Akbar… He extended the Grand Trunk Road from Chittagong in the frontiers of the province of Bengal in northeast India to Kabul in Afghanistan in the far northwest of the country. The influence of his innovations and reforms extended far beyond his brief reign; his arch foe, Humayun, referred to him as ‘Ustad-I-Badshahan’, teacher of kings. In this seven years of his reign he never lost a battle.” (The tomb of Sher Shah Suri is in the photo above.)