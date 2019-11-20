On empires, reluctant or otherwise

My piece on Pompeo’s November 18 declaration on Israeli settlements went up on Lobelog today, here.

In the piece, I used some of the ideas from Andrew Bacevich’s 2002 book American Empire: The realities and consequences of U.S. diplomacy. This article is part of a broader project I’m pursuing to explore the phenomenon of imperial decline, as previewed a little in my essay in Chuck Fager’s book, Passing the Torch. (Scroll on down for a relevant excerpt from that essay.)

I find Bacevich’s book (and its author) interesting for a number of reasons. Regarding the book, it provides a lot of evidence for the way that Washington’s creation and championing of an “open” world order after 1945 really masked the degree to which it was building a global empire.

My experience is that many or most Americans feel perplexed when told their country is running a global “empire.” They like to see their country as being on the “progressive”, “anti-imperialist” side of historical developments. Part of that, I suppose, goes back to some of the rhetoric of the leaders of the U.S. independence struggle against London and part to the posture U.S. diplomacy adopted in the 1950s and 1960s when Washington was trying (often successfully) to move in to play the role of international backer/”ally” of countries in the global south that were throwing off the yoke of older, more recognized European empires. JFK in Algeria (when he was still a Senator), and so on.

I grew up in a Britain that was rapidly decolonizing. There, we openly recognized that what was being dismantled was an “empire”. (It was being replaced by a “commonwealth” that never really amounted to much.)

So British and U.S. views on the existence– or previous existence– of an empire have long been very different. (Just as British and U.S. understandings of the meaning of political “liberalism” are very different… )

British and U.S. understandings of the concept of colonialism/colonies/colonization are also pretty different. I was amazed when I first came to the United States to live, back in 1982, to discover all kinds of architectural, decorative, or town-planning features were proudly described as “colonial”. It was a valued marker of something elegant or historic: a subdivision called “Colonial Heights”, a kitchen decor scheme described as “evocatively Colonial”, or whatever.

Whaaat?

When I was a teen in England in the 1960s, no-one would have dreamed of using that word to try to sell anything! We would have shrieked with laughter. “Colonial” was a slur we would use for aging retirees like my Aunty Hetty and her husband Uncle Cyril who after a lifetime in Hong Kong, Aden, or wherever would come “home” to live out the rest of their lives in genteel communities strung all along the country’s southern coast.

I guess for Americans, the term “colonial” harks back to a valued past with which many/most of them still claim some continuity/ affinity… Um, the history of this country’s earliest origins as a series of colonial settlements built on somebody else’s land. (Which also brings us to Israel.)

So, back to Bacevich’s book. The second chapter is titled “The myth of the reluctant superpower.” In it he relies heavily on the work of two historians, Charles A. Beard and William Appleton Williams. He lists (pp.30-31) four key ways he finds Williams’s legacy valuable. The first was Williams’s recognition that the role the United States came to play in the twentieth century “cannot be understood except as a variant of empire.” The second was “to render untenable claims that this informal empire ‘just grew like like Topsy,’ coming into existence as an accident of nature or an unintended consequence pf events beyond American control.”

This widespread (but debunked by Williams and Bacevich) view of America as an “accidental” or even “reluctant” superpower notably echoed the view that the influential British historian J. R. Seeley expressed in 1883 about the origins of the British empire, namely:

We seem, as it were, to have conquered and peopled half the world in a fit of absence of mind.

Seeley disagreed with that view, as he argued in the rest of his essay. But that diagnosis became abbreviated by many popular historians in England to the simple nostrum that the British had acquired their empire “in a fit of absent-mindedness”– and that nostrum played a significant role in absolving many British people from any feeling that maybe they should take some responsibility for the harms their (our) empire had caused around the world.

Probably, the view that the American empire was somehow “accidental” or had been acquired “reluctantly” plays a similarly exculpatory role here…

So here’s the promised excerpt from my essay “Journeying”, as included in Chuck Fager’s Passing the Torch.